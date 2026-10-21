“I cannot show my face”: Distress of candidates dropped after verification

Shubhra Debnath passed the preliminary, written and oral examinations of the 48th BCS (Special) and the 45th BCS and was recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the health cadre.

However, his name was missing from the gazette notification for the 45th BCS published on 14 October. Earlier, he had also been excluded from the gazette for the 48th BCS (Special), published on 22 January.

Shubhra Debnath does not know why he has been dropped repeatedly. He was also recommended by the BPSC for the police cadre in the 46th BCS. However, he now fears that he may be dropped from that list as well.

Shubhra Debnath told Prothom Alo, “I have no idea who is acting against me or why. However, the government could not exclude me on the grounds of merit. What is happening is deliberate.”