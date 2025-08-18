43rd non-cadre candidates on sit-in protest over 3-point demand

Candidates who applied for the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) non-cadre posts have been holding a sit-in program in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The protest, organised under the banner 43rd BCS non-cadre candidates, victims of extreme discrimination, began today, Monday, at 12:00 pm.

Their three-point demand includes publishing the gazette of the revised rules as soon as possible and publishing the 43rd BCS non-cadre circular.

The other two of the three demands are that no post requisitioned under the name of the 43rd BCS non-cadre, including those from primary and youth development, can be withdrawn to issue a separate circular, and that all posts requisitioned under the name of the 43rd BCS must be included in the 43rd BCS non-cadre circular.

During the sit-in, the candidates stated that the 43rd BCS batch is the most deprived in the history of non-carders. A number of candidates have been waiting for a job for a long time. Now they are frustrated.