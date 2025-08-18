43rd non-cadre candidates on sit-in protest over 3-point demand
Candidates who applied for the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) non-cadre posts have been holding a sit-in program in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The protest, organised under the banner 43rd BCS non-cadre candidates, victims of extreme discrimination, began today, Monday, at 12:00 pm.
Their three-point demand includes publishing the gazette of the revised rules as soon as possible and publishing the 43rd BCS non-cadre circular.
The other two of the three demands are that no post requisitioned under the name of the 43rd BCS non-cadre, including those from primary and youth development, can be withdrawn to issue a separate circular, and that all posts requisitioned under the name of the 43rd BCS must be included in the 43rd BCS non-cadre circular.
During the sit-in, the candidates stated that the 43rd BCS batch is the most deprived in the history of non-carders. A number of candidates have been waiting for a job for a long time. Now they are frustrated.
The protesters said, “Despite repeated promises from the PSC, there is still no solution. The PSC should start the recruitment process as soon as possible to ensure our mental peace.”
The candidates also said in the sit-in program that they have been peacefully protesting for so long. However, they are continuing their programme as their demands have not been met.
They further said that the old syndicate has become active again and The 43rd BCS non-cadre posts are already under their radar. They want to fill these positions through a direct circular to make money through the recruitments. Although the Chief Advisor's Office has asked to start the recruitment process quickly, a syndicate is trying to do business with those posts.
There is a group within the PSC who do not want the recruitment process to be done directly from the BCS non-cadre list.