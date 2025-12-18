46th BCS: PSC issues new instructions for candidates passing the written test

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published instructions for candidates who have passed the written test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) regarding the completion of PSC Form-3 (BPSC Form-3).

In a notification issued by the PSC today, Thursday (18 December 2025), it was stated that candidates of the 46th BCS Examination-2023 must complete and submit the prescribed BPSC Form-3 online in Bangla, in accordance with the given instructions, and then download the completed form. Two printed copies of the form must later be submitted to the viva voce board.