Recruitment begins for previously omitted candidates in primary school teacher posts

Jahid Hasan, a person with special needs from Mathbaria in Pirojpur, was not initially included on the recruitment list for assistant teachers in government primary schools. However, on Monday, he found his name published on the official website of the Pirojpur District Primary Education Office.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jahid expressed his delight, “I can’t express in words how elated I am! My parents and elder sister are even happier than I am.”

Many others whose names were initially omitted are now being added to the respective recruitment lists across their home districts.