Recruitment process of 5,000 physicians begins as new PSC chief takes office

The government has taken an initiative to recruit 5,000 new physicians to address the shortage of physicians in public hospitals across the country. The recruitment will be conducted through a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already taken steps to expedite the recruitment process. It has formally written to the PSC, seeking recruitment based on its demand.

Sources in the Public Administration and Health ministries said a total of 5,000 physicians would be recruited for cadre posts through the special BCS. Of them, 4,700 would be appointed as assistant surgeons or medical officers, while the remaining 300 would be recruited as dental surgeons.