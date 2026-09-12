Recruitment process of 5,000 physicians begins as new PSC chief takes office
The government has taken an initiative to recruit 5,000 new physicians to address the shortage of physicians in public hospitals across the country. The recruitment will be conducted through a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already taken steps to expedite the recruitment process. It has formally written to the PSC, seeking recruitment based on its demand.
Sources in the Public Administration and Health ministries said a total of 5,000 physicians would be recruited for cadre posts through the special BCS. Of them, 4,700 would be appointed as assistant surgeons or medical officers, while the remaining 300 would be recruited as dental surgeons.
The initiative follows the finance minister’s remarks in the budget speech for the 2026–27 fiscal year on strengthening the capacity of the health sector. He also emphasised taking healthcare services to the grassroots level.
The budget allocated Tk 69,409 crore for the health sector, the highest allocation in the country’s history. The allocation is equivalent to 1.01 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Confirming the matter, PSC senior member Shujayet Ullah said the commission had received a requisition from the Health Ministry to organise a special BCS examination for physicians. The commission will publish the official notice for the special BCS as soon as possible, following the existing rules and regulations.
Special BCS examinations are generally organised for the health cadre. These examinations usually include only preliminary and viva voce tests, without the lengthy written examination stage. As a result, the results can be published within a shorter period.
The PSC generally recommends appointments through a shortened and expedited process under special BCS examinations.
New chairman takes charge of PSC
Meanwhile, newly appointed PSC Chairman Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian has begun regular official activities at the commission’s top post. He formally took oath at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court on 6 September.
The PSC chairman told Prothom Alo, “The president has appointed me as the head of an extremely important constitutional institution of the country. I will discharge the constitutional responsibilities entrusted to me with dedication, transparency and integrity.”
11,000 vacant posts and the reality of healthcare
According to updated information placed before parliament, 30,311 physicians are currently working in public hospitals across the country against 41,806 sanctioned posts. This means 11,495 posts remain vacant.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) standard, Bangladesh needs approximately 88,909 physicians.
In this situation, the recruitment of 5,000 new physicians is expected to play an important role in ensuring quality healthcare at upazila health complexes and in rural areas.
Earlier, 3,000 physicians were recruited through the 48th special BCS examination in May 2025.