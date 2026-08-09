Job market is changing—should you change your decision?

After completing their higher secondary examinations, every student faces a major question: What subject should I study, and what path should I take to build my career?

It may seem that this one decision will determine the course of their entire life. Finding the answer to this question is now more complicated than ever before. That is because technology, particularly artificial intelligence or AI, is rapidly changing the way we work, learn and think.

There is one important point to keep in mind. Students enrolling in university today will graduate in about four years. During this period, AI-powered technologies will bring major changes to the workplace.