37,926 posts of headmasters, assistant teachers vacant in primary schools: State minister

At present, there are 37,926 vacant posts of headmaster and assistant teachers in 66,566 primary schools in the country. State minister for primary and mass education ministry, Md Zakir Hossen, made the disclosure in parliament on Tuesday, reports UNB.
In response to the question of an Awami League (AL) parliamentarian, Zakir Hossen said the government has a plan to fill the vacant posts of headmaster and assistant teachers.
The state minister said 29,858 posts of headmaster and 8,068 posts of assistant teacher are vacant now.
He further said a requisition was sent to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission on 4 January from the ministry of public administration for the filling 1,955 vacancies of headmasters.
In reply to another query from Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman, Zakir Hossen said the total number of primary school teachers in the country is 427,000. Of them, 390,000 are in service.
Meanwhile, education minister Dipu Moni said there is a plan to establish a university in each district and a medical university in each division. She informed the parliament that currently there are two women universities in the country -- one is a private university and the other is an international women university.
In response to a query from AL MP Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, the education minister said the work is underway to introduce automation software to stop the fraud of educational certificates at the higher education level.
"Once the software is launched, it will be possible to save all the information of university level students and the certificate can be verified online from anywhere in the world. It will be possible to stop certificate fraud," she also said.