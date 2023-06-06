37,926 posts of headmasters, assistant teachers vacant in primary schools: State minister

At present, there are 37,926 vacant posts of headmaster and assistant teachers in 66,566 primary schools in the country. State minister for primary and mass education ministry, Md Zakir Hossen, made the disclosure in parliament on Tuesday, reports UNB.

In response to the question of an Awami League (AL) parliamentarian, Zakir Hossen said the government has a plan to fill the vacant posts of headmaster and assistant teachers.

The state minister said 29,858 posts of headmaster and 8,068 posts of assistant teacher are vacant now.