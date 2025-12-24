Amendment to the ordinance on age limit for entry into government service issued
In response to students’ movements, the current interim government announced in 2024 that the maximum age for entry into government service would be raised to 32 years.
Subsequently, an ordinance was promulgated. Now, an amendment to that ordinance has been issued through a notification. In the amended ordinance promulgated yesterday, Monday (22 December 2025), the term “semi-autonomous” has essentially been removed from several places. At the same time, one provision has been amended.
The amended Gazette states, “Whereas it is expedient and necessary to amend the ordinance for determining the maximum age limit for direct recruitment in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory government authorities, public non-financial corporations and self-governing organisations, 2024 (Ordinance no. 11 of 2024); and whereas parliament stands dissolved and it appears to the president that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action; therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by article 93(1) of the constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the president hereby makes and promulgates the following ordinance, namely: Short title and commencement. This ordinance shall be called the ordinance for determining the maximum age limit for direct recruitment in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory government authorities, public non-financial corporations and self-governing organisations (amendment) ordinance, 2025.”
With regard to the amendment of the full title of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, it has been stated, “In the full title of the ordinance for determining the maximum age limit for direct recruitment in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory government authorities, public non-financial corporations and self-governing organisations, 2024 (ordinance no. 11 of 2024), hereinafter referred to as the said ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”
With regard to the amendment of the preamble of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, it has been stated, “In the preamble of the said ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”
With regard to the amendment of section 1 of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, it has been stated, “In sub-section (1) of section 1 of the said ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”
With regard to the amendment of section 3 of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, the gazette states, “In clause (c) of section 3 of this ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”
Insertion of new section 3A in ordinance no. 11 of 2024 – “After section 3 of the said ordinance, the following new section 3A shall be inserted, namely: 3A. Effect of other provisions relating to determination of maximum age limit for entry into service. Notwithstanding anything contained in section 3 of this ordinance, in cases where, under the respective recruitment rules or, as the case may be, regulations of any government, autonomous, statutory government authority, public non-financial corporation or self-governing organisation, the maximum age limit for direct recruitment to any post has been determined as more than 32 (thirty-two) years, such determined age limit shall remain unchanged and shall continue to be in force.”