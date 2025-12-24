Amendment to the ordinance on age limit for entry into government service issued

With regard to the amendment of the full title of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, it has been stated, “In the full title of the ordinance for determining the maximum age limit for direct recruitment in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory government authorities, public non-financial corporations and self-governing organisations, 2024 (ordinance no. 11 of 2024), hereinafter referred to as the said ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”

With regard to the amendment of the preamble of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, it has been stated, “In the preamble of the said ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”

With regard to the amendment of section 1 of ordinance no. 11 of 2024, it has been stated, “In sub-section (1) of section 1 of the said ordinance, the words and punctuation ‘semi-autonomous’ shall be omitted.”