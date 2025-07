The Viva Voce of the 48th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will begin on 6 August, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced.

The Viva will begin at 10:00 am at the headquarters of the BPSC in Agargaon in the capital. It will also be held on 7 and 10 August.

A total of 511 assistant dental surgeons (cadre) and a total of 191 assistant surgeon (cadre) will be appointed through this Special BCS.