43rd BCS results: 2805 cadre, non-cadre posts recommended

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recommended 2,805 candidates in total for different cadre and non-cadre positions under the 43rd civil service (BCS) examination.
Of them, 2,163 have been recommended for cadre positions, while the remaining 642 for non-cadre ones. This is the first time the BPSC has published both the cadre and non-cadre recommendation lists at once.
Earlier on 20 August, BPSC published the written exams result of 43rd BCS on 20 August. A total of 9,841 candidates passed the exam. The viva-voce of these candidates ended last month.
According to the circular of 43rd BCS, a total of 300 would be recruited in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.