Primary teacher recruitment exam: How to download admit card
Admit cards for the written examination of the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools have been made available for download from 10:00 am today, Saturday, 27 December 2025.
Applicants can collect their admit cards online. The examination will be held on Friday, 2 January 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am in the candidates’ respective districts.
In a press release, the Directorate of Primary Education said that an SMS regarding the download of admit cards would be sent in due course to the mobile phone numbers mentioned in the candidates’ applications from the number 01552-146056. Candidates have been able to download their admit cards from 10:00 am today, Saturday, 27 December.
How to download the admit card—
To download the admit card, first log in at admit.dpe.gov.bd/applicant/login. If you want to download it using your user ID and password, first click on DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD BY USER ID/PASSWORD.
Alternatively, if you want to download it using your SSC roll number, board, and year, click on DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD BY SSC ROLL/BOARD/YEAR.
Later, by going to this page and logging in using either your Username and Password or your SSC roll number, board, and year of passing, you can download the admit card. Candidates can then collect a printed copy.
To participate in the examination, candidates must bring a coloured printout of the downloaded admit card along with their national identity card (original NID/smart card). Instructions for filling out the OMR sheet and other examination-related information will be available on the admit card.
Friday’s examination for the post of ‘Accounts Assistant’ under the Directorate of Primary Education was postponed. Later that night, the Directorate issued a notice stating that the written examination for recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools—2025—will be held on Friday, 2 January, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am in the candidates’ respective districts. Candidates must be present at the examination centre by 9:00 am.
Bringing mobile phones, books, answer sheets, notes or any papers, calculators, vanity bags, purses, wristwatches or similar items, electronic watches or any electronic devices, communicative devices, or any similar items into the examination centre is strictly prohibited.
Any candidate found with such items will be immediately expelled and legal action will be taken. Candidates are also advised to remain cautious against any fraudulent activities.