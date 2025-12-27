Primary teacher recruitment exam: How to download admit card

Admit cards for the written examination of the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools have been made available for download from 10:00 am today, Saturday, 27 December 2025.

Applicants can collect their admit cards online. The examination will be held on Friday, 2 January 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am in the candidates’ respective districts.

In a press release, the Directorate of Primary Education said that an SMS regarding the download of admit cards would be sent in due course to the mobile phone numbers mentioned in the candidates’ applications from the number 01552-146056. Candidates have been able to download their admit cards from 10:00 am today, Saturday, 27 December.