3,956 candidates per post as 1.2m apply for 312 social worker jobs

The Union Social Worker post under the Department of Social Services is a Grade-16 position in the national pay scale, formerly classified as a third-class government job. Against 312 vacancies, the department has received 1,234,409 applications from job seekers.

This means for each post, 3,956 candidates will compete. According to the Department of Social Services, a large number of applicants hold bachelor's or master's degrees, although the minimum educational qualification was Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

Union social workers prepare beneficiary lists for government welfare programmes, including old-age, widow and disability allowances, stipends for students with disabilities and freedom fighter honorariums. They also assist in distributing these benefits.