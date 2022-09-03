BCS exam: BPSC set to change system

"We are trying to ensure that candidates from all background get the equal opportunity," he added.
After reviewing questions of several past BCS examinations, it was found that most of the questions were prepared based on science subjects. As a result, science background candidates did well.
PSC also decided to change the system of viva voce exam as out of 200 marks, there is a tendency to give random marks in the viva voce
According to PSC, a balance will be maintained in the upcoming BCS preliminary, written and viva voce examinations.
After assessing results of the 40th BCS, science background candidates did well as various questions on science were given in the preliminary and written examinations. On the contrary, the arts and commerce background candidates could not perform well.
Reviewing the results of 40th BCS, it was found physicians and engineers are ahead in getting desired cadres. They stood first in 15 cadres. 50 candidates from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have got chance in admin cadre.
In this context, the PSC is going to to change the exam system so that the science background candidates are not benefited unduly. Earlier, an investigation committee was formed.
A member, who is in the committee of viva voce, said marks in the viva voce from the 41th BCS examinations will be divided into separate sections.
On condition of anonymity, the member said the rate of right answer, dress code, mental aptitude, self-confidence and skill in resolving problems will be taken into consideration.
Different examiners will give marks separately. Adding their marks, the total marks for viva voce out of 200 will be counted, the examiner added.