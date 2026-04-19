11 organisations offer jobs to those without prior experience, salary exceeds Tk 50,000

Graduates often claim that there are no jobs in the market, while employers argue that they cannot find suitably qualified candidates.

Despite this mismatch, several corporate organisations in Bangladesh regularly offer opportunities for fresh graduates.

By taking advantage of these programmes, individuals can begin their professional careers directly at the management or leadership level without prior experience.

These initiatives operate under various titles, such as Management Trainee, Future Leader and Youth Leadership programmes. Let us take a closer look at a few of them.