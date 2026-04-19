11 organisations offer jobs to those without prior experience, salary exceeds Tk 50,000
Graduates often claim that there are no jobs in the market, while employers argue that they cannot find suitably qualified candidates.
Despite this mismatch, several corporate organisations in Bangladesh regularly offer opportunities for fresh graduates.
By taking advantage of these programmes, individuals can begin their professional careers directly at the management or leadership level without prior experience.
These initiatives operate under various titles, such as Management Trainee, Future Leader and Youth Leadership programmes. Let us take a closer look at a few of them.
Eligibility criteria
In these programmes, employers generally place greater emphasis on academic performance, extracurricular activities, and personal competencies rather than prior work experience.
Graduates and postgraduates from any recognised university are eligible to apply. The selection process typically evaluates candidates’ analytical abilities, communication skills, and adaptability.
In particular, candidates with strong digital skills are now receiving additional preference.
A training ground for future leaders
These programmes differ significantly from standard entry-level roles, primarily in terms of their training structure.
Human resources specialist Rubina Khan states, “After selection, an individual is not simply assigned to a desk. Instead, they undergo a rotational training programme lasting between 12 and 24 months. A trainee works across various departments, such as finance, marketing, operations, and human resources, for specified periods. This provides a comprehensive understanding of how the organisation functions. They also gain the opportunity to learn directly under senior executives. In many cases, they are involved in special projects aimed at solving complex business challenges, which enhances their decision-making capabilities.”
Benefits and compensation
Even without prior experience, these programmes offer highly attractive salary packages. In the current market, management trainees or future leaders typically receive a starting monthly salary exceeding Tk 50,000.
Upon successfully completing the training period, usually one year, they are appointed directly to positions such as Senior Officer or Executive Officer, where salaries may exceed Tk 100,000.
In addition, they receive corporate benefits, including insurance, bonuses, and annual leave.
Overview of top leadership programmes in Bangladesh
IDLC: The organisation’s Youth Leadership Programme is one of its flagship initiatives. Fresh graduates with a CGPA of 3.00 are eligible to apply.
Selected candidates receive a monthly salary of Tk 75,000 during the training period. For more information click here.
BRAC Bank: BRAC Bank offers the Young Leaders Programme for fresh graduates. Participants gain hands-on experience across 17 different departments and benefit from a competitive salary and a world-class working environment. Upon successful completion, candidates are appointed directly as Principal Officers. For more information click here.
Mutual Trust Bank (MTB): Management Trainees at MTB receive an initial monthly salary of Tk 75,000, which increases to Tk 93,500 after completing the training.
Applicants must have a CGPA of at least 3.25. The programme includes intensive mentorship designed to develop future leaders in the banking sector. For details click here.
Eastern Bank Limited (EBL): EBL offers a Future Leader Programme. Based on performance, participants are appointed directly to Senior or Principal Officer positions after completing the training.
AB Bank: AB Bank provides Tk 75,000 per month under its MTO programme. After successfully completing the 24-month training, the salary increases to Tk 90,000.
Trainees gain experience across all departments, from general banking to treasury operations. For more information click here.
Grameenphone: To create opportunities for newcomers in the telecommunications sector, Grameenphone offers the ‘Next Business Leader’ programme.
This 12-month initiative provides comprehensive learning across the entire telecom ecosystem. Participants work under the guidance of experienced mentors throughout the programme. Further details are available here.
Unilever: The Unilever Future Leaders Programme is a global leadership initiative. This 15-month programme offers international exposure and allows fresh graduates to gain experience across all departments, from human resources to supply chain operations. Further details are available here.
The City Bank: Through the City Youth Leadership Programme, The City Bank develops young professionals into digital banking specialists. Trainees receive a monthly salary of Tk 80,000 during the training period, which increases to Tk 100,000 upon permanent appointment after one year.
The bank gives particular preference to candidates with backgrounds in information technology and fintech (financial technology). Further details are available here.
bKash: The organisation offers employment opportunities for fresh graduates through its ‘Gen-Next Leadership Programme’.
This initiative enables participants to build careers in the fintech sector. bKash describes Gen-Next as a “fast track leadership development programme”.
Candidates must pass through several stages of assessment, with initial screening focusing on their numerical and logical abilities. Further details are available here.
IPDC Finance: IPDC Finance brands its Management Trainee programme as ‘Unbounders’. This 18-month programme allows selected trainees to gain hands-on experience through rotational assignments across all departments.
Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 4.50 in both SSC and HSC examinations, along with a CGPA of at least 3.00 at the undergraduate level.
The monthly salary is Tk 75,000. Applicants must also demonstrate a willingness to work anywhere in the country. Further details are available here.
BRAC: BRAC offers a distinctive Management Trainee Programme for graduates who are interested in social development.
The organisation gives particular priority to candidates who are willing to work at the grassroots level in the microfinance sector and take on the challenge of addressing social issues. Further details are available here.