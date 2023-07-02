40th BCS: BPCS to recruit non-cadre posts within July

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission has planned to complete the recruitment process for the non-cadre posts from the 40th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) within July.
Sources said BPSC called for online applications to choose non-cadre posts from candidates. A candidate could choose maximum 20 posts during the application, which was scheduled to end on Saturday.
The BPSC, however, extended the online applications to Wednesday, 5 July.
Replying to a query on when the recommendation will be made for the recruitment of non-cadre posts from the 40th BCS, BPSC chairman Sohorab Hossain said they have planned to complete the recommendation for recruitment within July after selecting candidates for non-cadres posts in accordance with job criteria.
The BPSC published the final results of the 40th BCS on 30 March 2022, recommending 1,963 candidates for various cadre posts.
Other than this, the BPSC also published the registration number of 8,166 candidates, who passed the 40th BCS examinations, but couldn’t get BPSC’s recommendation. So, the BPSC called applications from these candidates to fill up the non-cadres posts at various government offices.
As many as 4,478 non-cadre vacant posts of ninth to 12th grades under various ministries and departments will be filled up from the 40th BCS.