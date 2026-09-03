3-step teacher recruitment system to remain in private educational institutions

The government has backtracked on its decision to recruit entry-level assistant teachers directly through managing committees or governing bodies at private educational institutions.

It has decided to cancel the decision taken on 3 August and retain the previous system.

As a result, the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) will continue to recruit assistant teachers at private educational institutions.

The NTRCA will recommend candidates for teacher recruitment from among those holding registration certificates.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.