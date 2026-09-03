3-step teacher recruitment system to remain in private educational institutions
The government has backtracked on its decision to recruit entry-level assistant teachers directly through managing committees or governing bodies at private educational institutions.
It has decided to cancel the decision taken on 3 August and retain the previous system.
As a result, the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) will continue to recruit assistant teachers at private educational institutions.
The NTRCA will recommend candidates for teacher recruitment from among those holding registration certificates.
The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.
All 3 examination stages to remain
As before, the teacher registration examination will continue to consist of three stages: preliminary (screening), written and viva voce. Candidates must pass all three stages to obtain a registration certificate.
The NTRCA will recommend teachers for recruitment from among those holding registration certificates. This means the proposal for managing committees or governing bodies to directly recruit assistant teachers will no longer take effect.
Changes introduced by 3 August decision
Earlier, a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on 3 August, chaired by Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, decided to change the existing system for recruiting teachers at private educational institutions.
The minutes stated, “‘Under the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority Act, 2005’, the NTRCA will only conduct teacher registration and certification. It will not recommend teachers for recruitment at educational institutions in accordance with the 2015 circular.”
This created the possibility of changing the centralised teacher recruitment system that had been operated through the NTRCA for many years.
When will the viva for heads of institutions be held?
Currently, institutions recruit assistant teachers based on examinations conducted and recommendations made by the NTRCA.
Meanwhile, managing committees had previously recruited principals and vice-principals, as well as head teachers and assistant head teachers.
Recently, the government also decided to recruit people for these positions through the NTRCA.
The written examination for recruiting heads and assistant heads of educational institutions took place around five months ago. However, the viva voce examination has yet to take place.
A source at the Ministry of Education said the viva voce examination for recruiting heads and assistant heads of educational institutions could be held soon. The process of forming the viva board is currently under way.
Tasnim Zeben Bintea Sheikh, secretary (additional charge) of the NTRCA, told Prothom Alo, “I have not yet received the resolution of the meeting. I will be able to comment specifically after receiving the resolution.”
Meanwhile, an NTRCA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “If new recruitment takes place without completing the transfer process first, complications may arise. Therefore, recruitment of heads of institutions and the teacher registration examination may take place after the transfer process is completed.”