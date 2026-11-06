Unemployment among educated people rises, alongside lack of skills

Sabbir Rahman completed his post-graduation two years ago. Although he finished his institutional degree, his studying hasn't stopped. He still has to study, but not university curriculums—rather, job preparation materials. He stays with friends in a mess in Agargaon, Dhaka. Regularly, he applies for government jobs and sits for exams but has not yet secured a job.

Sabbir completed his post-graduation in social work under the National University from a government college in Tangail. Even though he received a certificate from the National University after his studies, he doubts its value in entering professional life. Reflecting on the first day of his university life, he told Prothom Alo, "I was so excited that day, but now I’m equally frustrated."

Sabbir is not alone. This frustration is shared by countless youth. Even though opportunities for higher education have increased, employment opportunities haven't grown proportionally. Meanwhile, the job market is facing a shortage of skilled workers.

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) annual report last year stated that about 60–70 per cent of the country's graduates come from the National University.

A large portion of these students study social sciences, humanities, business studies, and some science-based subjects. However, a significant part of them face a skills deficit when entering the job market, according to industrialists.

This crisis is more pronounced in specialised sectors. Many applicants have a general understanding of technology but lack business problem-solving, product creation, and practical application skills.