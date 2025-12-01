Govt secondary school teachers on strike, annual exams not being held

Teachers of government secondary schools across the country have begun an indefinite strike from today, Monday, pressing for a four-point demand.

As a result, reports have emerged that annual examinations are not being held today in various government secondary schools, including those in Dhaka.

Several schools issued notices yesterday, Sunday announcing the postponement of today’s examinations.

Dhaka Collegiate School issued a notice yesterday, Sunday stating that today, Monday’s examinations would not be held.

A teacher from Government Coronation Girls’ High School in Khulna said on Monday morning that examinations were not taking place at their institution.

Annual examinations were also not held at Government Laboratory High School, one of the key educational institutions in the capital.