Govt jobs: Viva marks to rise, what is rationale, where are risks

The government is set to change the marks distribution between written and viva voce examinations for direct recruitment to posts in Grades 11 to 20.

Under the proposed changes, the written test would carry 100 marks and the viva 50 for Grades 11-12; 60 and 40, respectively, for Grades 13-16; and 25 marks each for the written and viva tests for Grades 17-20.

Public administration experts fear that raising viva marks could widen the scope for irregularities and corruption in recruitment. In particular, if candidates’ written scores are close, higher viva marks could create an opportunity to favour preferred candidates.

However, the government says the changes are aimed at selecting genuinely qualified candidates by curbing malpractice in recruitment exams and bringing consistency to the hiring processes of different ministries, divisions and departments.

For this, initiative has been taken to formulate the ‘Examination Marks Distribution (Special Provisions) Rules, 2026 for Direct Recruitment to Grades 11-20 in Ministries or Divisions and Their Departments, Directorates, Offices and Agencies’.

Government sources said a draft has already been prepared and is now nearing finalisation.