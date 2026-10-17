Canada Express Entry: Up to 100 extra points for high-wage jobs, key changes announced
The Canadian federal government has announced major changes to the Express Entry system, the popular pathway for applying for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.
Under the new policy, additional bonus points will be awarded in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to candidates who hold high-wage job offers or are currently employed in high-paying occupations in Canada.
Senior immigration officials formally announced the new policy during a press conference on Friday (16 October). The decision was confirmed in an official government press release.
When the changes take effect, how points will be awarded
The new rules will come into effect on 3 November, 2026. Eligible candidates will automatically receive these bonus points in their Express Entry profiles.
New tiers of point distribution
According to official data, additional CRS points will be determined across three categories based on the National Median Wage of a specific occupation across Canada.
Points will be awarded after verifying the candidate’s job responsibilities under the National Occupational Classification (NOC):
Twice the median wage or higher: Earning at least double the median wage for the designated occupation will grant a maximum of 100 additional CRS points.
1.5 Times the median wage or higher: Earning 1.5 times the median wage will yield 70 additional points.
1.3 Times the median wage or higher: Earning 1.3 times the median wage will provide 50 additional points.
In addition, candidates whose prior Canadian work experience falls into high-wage categories will receive an extra bonus of 20 to 70 points, depending on their income level and duration of work.
LMIA requirement to be removed
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that the requirement for a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is being waived for high-wage job offers under this new policy.
This move is expected to make the application process simpler and significantly faster.
Why the policy change
The Canadian government’s primary goal is to accelerate economic growth by prioritizing skilled, merit-based professionals. Eligible candidates in high-wage sectors such as technical trades, healthcare, engineering, IT and senior corporate management will benefit the most from these updated CRS criteria.
Immigration experts believe that once the changes take effect on 3 November, CRS scores for high-earning professionals will jump much closer to the invitation cutoffs, paving the way for faster PR approval.
Candidates who do not fall into high-wage categories may face longer and more uncertain waiting periods in the applicant pool.