Canada Express Entry: Up to 100 extra points for high-wage jobs, key changes announced

The Canadian federal government has announced major changes to the Express Entry system, the popular pathway for applying for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

Under the new policy, additional bonus points will be awarded in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to candidates who hold high-wage job offers or are currently employed in high-paying occupations in Canada.

Senior immigration officials formally announced the new policy during a press conference on Friday (16 October). The decision was confirmed in an official government press release.