The Ministry of Public Administration has published the final recruitment gazette for the 46th BCS, ending a long three-year wait and uncertainty.

This notification was issued on the ministry's website on Sunday afternoon, paving the way for 1,416 candidates, who were finally recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), to join their cadre positions.

The notification instructs the appointed candidates to join their respective ministries or departments by a specified date. With the publication of this much-anticipated gazette, the anxiety that lasted for over nine months since the announcement of the final results has ended for the job seekers.