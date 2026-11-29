46th BCS: Gazette published; 1,416 candidates make list after 3-year wait
The Ministry of Public Administration has published the final recruitment gazette for the 46th BCS, ending a long three-year wait and uncertainty.
This notification was issued on the ministry's website on Sunday afternoon, paving the way for 1,416 candidates, who were finally recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), to join their cadre positions.
The notification instructs the appointed candidates to join their respective ministries or departments by a specified date. With the publication of this much-anticipated gazette, the anxiety that lasted for over nine months since the announcement of the final results has ended for the job seekers.
Resolution of 50th BCS results issue
With the publication of the 46th BCS gazette, the issue concerning the final results of the 50th BCS is also set to be resolved. To avoid the complexity of ''repeat candidates'' and to prevent 200 to 250 cadre positions from remaining vacant, the PSC was awaiting the coordination of the 46th BCS gazette and the joining process.
According to commission sources, with the issuance of the 46th BCS notification, the final results of the 50th BCS can now be published in the quickest possible time.
46th BCS: A lengthy journey of 3 years
According to PSC sources, the notification for the 46th BCS was published on 30 November 2023, for the recruitment of 3,140 vacant posts. A total of 337,986 candidates applied. On 26 April 2024, some 254,561 candidates participated in the preliminary examination. Although the preliminary results were published on 9 May of that year, they were later reassessed.
As a result, on 27 November, a new list of 21,397 candidates was declared eligible for the written examination. This reevaluation process took a considerable amount of time.
Thereafter, the written examination was held in July-August 2025, and the results were published on 27 November of that year. After rectifying technical errors, 4,050 candidates appeared for the viva-voce exam.
After all stages, on 8 February this year, 1,457 candidates were finally recommended by the PSC for appointment to various cadres.
The process took over two years and two months from the publication of the notification to the announcement of the final results. Subsequently, more than nine months were spent completing police verification and health examinations through the Ministry of Public Administration. In total, the entire process for one BCS took three years to complete.
Need to reduce delays
Although candidates expressed relief at the publication of the gazette after three years, public administration experts have raised concerns about the extended duration of the recruitment process.
They argue that taking three years to complete a recruitment process wastes the valuable time of talented young individuals. Additionally, keeping posts vacant for a long time disrupts administrative and civic services.
Stakeholders hope that in the future, the PSC's announced roadmap will be implemented and the verification and gazette publication process by the Ministry of Public Administration will be modernised to reduce these delays.