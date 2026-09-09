Plan to recruit 100,000 health workers in 3 phases: how many this year?

The government has begun work to address the severe shortage of human resources in the country’s public healthcare system and at the grassroots level.

In line with its election pledge, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken steps to implement the decision to recruit 100,000 health workers.

The massive recruitment drive will be completed in three phases. As part of the first phase, the government plans to recruit 45,700 workers in the current 2026–27 fiscal year.

At the same time, it will recruit 5,000 physicians through a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to accelerate healthcare services at the grassroots level.

Sources in the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division and the Health Services Division confirmed the information.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Directorate General of Family Planning are jointly working to determine the grades, status and scope of work of the newly recruited employees.