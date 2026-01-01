46th BCS: New schedule announced for postponed viva exams, 1,361 candidates
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published a new schedule for the postponed viva voce examinations of candidates who passed the written test of the 46th BCS.
The third phase of the viva examinations will begin on 18 January.
The information was disclosed in a notice signed today, Thursday (1 January), by Masuma Afrin, Controller of Examinations (Cadre) of the PSC.
The notice said the examinations that were postponed on 31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 have now been rescheduled.
A total of 1,361 candidates will appear in this third phase of the viva examinations. Of them, 390 are from the general cadre, 738 from the technical or professional cadres, and 233 candidates are from both cadres.
Exam schedule and venue
The viva examinations will be held at the PSC headquarters in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
According to the announced schedule, the exams will take place on 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, and 26 January.
The examinations will start at 10:00 am each day.
Special instructions for candidates
The PSC said no interview call letters will be sent to candidates’ addresses by post.
Candidates must download the call letters from the commission’s website.
Documents to be submitted to the viva board
Online forms: Copies of BPSC Form-1 and Form-3 (containing additional information).
Attested copies of certificates: Two sets of attested photocopies of all academic certificates, citizenship certificate, and other required documents. Original copies must also be carried for presentation to the board.
Medical certificate and NID: An attested copy of the national identity card and a certificate issued by a BMDC-registered physician certifying weight, height, and chest measurements.
Digital submission: Scanned copies of all required documents must be uploaded in advance to the PSC-designated Google Form.
Warning
The notice specifically warned that any form of lobbying or recommendation on behalf of a candidate in the recruitment process will be considered grounds for disqualification.
Failure to appear before the board on the specified date and time will result in the viva not being conducted again, and the candidacy may be cancelled.