49th special BCS: Written exam results likely to be published today

The viva voce (oral) examinations are expected to begin on 26 October, following a one-week interval after the announcement of the written results, the Commission plans.

This special BCS examination has been organised exclusively for recruitment to the general education cadre, with 683 vacant posts to be filled.

PSC sources have confirmed that over 312,000 candidates applied for the examination. That means, on average, 456 candidates competed for each position.