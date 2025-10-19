49th special BCS: Written exam results likely to be published today
The results of the Multiple Choice (MCQ-type) written examination for the 49th (special) Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) are likely to be published today, Sunday.
According to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), preparations for releasing the results are nearly complete.
The viva voce (oral) examinations are expected to begin on 26 October, following a one-week interval after the announcement of the written results, the Commission plans.
This special BCS examination has been organised exclusively for recruitment to the general education cadre, with 683 vacant posts to be filled.
PSC sources have confirmed that over 312,000 candidates applied for the examination. That means, on average, 456 candidates competed for each position.
49th BCS process
The recruitment circular was published on 21 July this year, and the MCQ-type written examination took place on 10 October, across multiple centres in Dhaka and other divisional cities.
A total of 176,670 candidates sat for the test, with a participation rate of 56.49 per cent.
To assist examinees, the PSC had earlier published the seat plan, schedule, and necessary guidelines on its official website.
PSC officials stated that the prompt release of results and the timely commencement of viva examinations reflect their efforts to end the prolonged waiting period faced by candidates in recent years.
The Commission believes that these steps will help restore confidence among examinees in the recruitment process.
Many candidates have expressed optimism that if the recruitment process of the 49th (special) BCS is conducted in a transparent and error-free manner, it will strengthen the credibility of the PSC for future aspirants.