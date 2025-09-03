4,000 ASI being recruited ahead of election: IGP
Four thousand assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) are being recruited ahead of the national election, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said on Wednesday.
He said that 50 per cent of those ASI would be recruited directly and 50 per cent would come though promotion.
Baharul Alam said this while replying to queries from journalists at the Ministry of Public Administration. He came to the ministry to sort out the amendments related to ASI recruitment regulations.
IGP Baharul Alam said, “Some amendments to the regulation were necessary, and the Ministry of Public Administration is making those changes. This has made the recruitment process a little smoother.”
When asked whether this recruitment is linked to the upcoming election, Baharul Alam replied, “Of course, the Chief Adviser recently gave policy approval for the recruitment of several forces. That is exactly what is being carried out.”
At the time, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Mokhlesur Rahman, said, “The IGP and a delegation from the police came. We held a joint meeting to make a few amendments to the Police Regulations so that recruitment could be expedited. As a result, the ongoing recruitment, including ASIs, will move forward quickly.”