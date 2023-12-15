43rd BCS: Circular for non-cadre published with 1342 posts

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the circular on the non-cadres posts for the candidates who will attend the viva voices of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.
A total of 1,342 vacant posts of grades IX-XII will be filled at various government offices and agencies through this advertisement, according to a circular available on the BPSC website.
The circular states choice list is being called from the candidates, who are interested in non-cadres jobs of ninth to 12th grades, among those who took the 43rd BCS viva voce under the ‘Non-Cadre Recruitment (Special) Rules 2023.’ A total of 1,342 people will be recruited; 196 in 9th grade, 861 in 10th grade, six in 11 grade and 279 in 12th grade.
Candidates will have to apply for the choice list online from 14 December to 11:59pm on 19 December. No application will accepted before or after the stipulated time.
Recommendation process for the recruitment of non-cadres posts will start after the recommendation for cadre posts.
Details on the circular are available here.