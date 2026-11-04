51st BCS: Preliminary exam on 11 December
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date for the preliminary examination of the 51st Special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.
The examination will be held in Dhaka on 11 December (Friday), from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
The commission announced the date in a notice published on Wednesday (4 November).
According to the notice, the written examination (MCQ type) of the 51st Special BCS will be held only at examination centres in Dhaka on 11 December, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Details of the examination halls, seating arrangements and other important instructions will be published in due course on the BPSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).
The BPSC reserves the right to make any necessary amendments to the published notice at a later date.
A total of 44,635 candidates have submitted final applications for the 51st Special BCS examination for the recruitment of physicians.
The BPSC published the official circular for the 51st BCS examination on 24 September.
The main objective of the recruitment is to address the acute shortage of doctors in government hospitals across the country.
After receiving the final requisition from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Public Administration, the BPSC arranged the special BCS examination at the earliest possible time.
According to the published circular, a total of 5,000 physicians will be recruited to cadre posts through the 51st BCS.
Of them, 4,700 will be appointed as assistant surgeons and the remaining 300 as assistant dental surgeons.