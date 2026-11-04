51st BCS: Preliminary exam on 11 December

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date for the preliminary examination of the 51st Special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

The examination will be held in Dhaka on 11 December (Friday), from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

The commission announced the date in a notice published on Wednesday (4 November).

According to the notice, the written examination (MCQ type) of the 51st Special BCS will be held only at examination centres in Dhaka on 11 December, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Details of the examination halls, seating arrangements and other important instructions will be published in due course on the BPSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).