50th BCS preliminary exam on 30 January, technical board exam schedule changed
The Bangladesh Technical Education Board has changed the examination schedule for the ongoing Diploma in Engineering programme under its authority due to the 50th BCS preliminary examination. The information was disclosed in a notification issued by the board.
According to the notification, the ‘Basic Electricity’ (26711) examination scheduled to be held at 9:30 am on 30 January (Friday) will now be held on the same day at 2:30 pm due to the BCS examination.
In addition, the dates of the ‘Survey CAD’ (27832) and ‘Industrial Electronics’ (26833) examinations, originally scheduled for 2:30 pm on 30 January, have also been changed.
These two examinations will now be held at 10:00 am on 1 February (Sunday).
Under the revised schedule, practical examinations will begin on 1 February and continue until 7 February.
Instructions have been issued to conduct the practical examinations scheduled for 1 February in the third and fourth shifts.
The Bangladesh Technical Education Board said that apart from the changes in examination dates and times, all other conditions mentioned in the previously issued notification will remain unchanged.
The board added that all concerned centres and educational institutions have already been informed of the revised schedule, and detailed information can be found on the board’s website.