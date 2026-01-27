50th BCS preliminary exam on 30 January, technical board exam schedule changed

The Bangladesh Technical Education Board has changed the examination schedule for the ongoing Diploma in Engineering programme under its authority due to the 50th BCS preliminary examination. The information was disclosed in a notification issued by the board.

According to the notification, the ‘Basic Electricity’ (26711) examination scheduled to be held at 9:30 am on 30 January (Friday) will now be held on the same day at 2:30 pm due to the BCS examination.

In addition, the dates of the ‘Survey CAD’ (27832) and ‘Industrial Electronics’ (26833) examinations, originally scheduled for 2:30 pm on 30 January, have also been changed.