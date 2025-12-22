Assistant teacher recruitment exam on 2 January; guidelines issued

Prohibited items: Bringing mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, any kind of watch, vanity bags, purses, or any electronic devices into the examination centre is strictly prohibited. If any such items are found, the candidate will be immediately expelled and legal action will be taken.

Question paper and OMR: Candidates will be provided with an OMR sheet, which must be filled in using a black ballpoint pen. Using a pencil will result in cancellation of the answer script. After the exam, both the question paper and the answer script must be submitted to the invigilator; candidates will not be allowed to take the question paper with them.

Security measures: To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, Section 144 will be enforced at every centre. A committee formed under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner will be responsible for conducting the examination. Except for a few officials on duty, no one will be allowed to use mobile phones inside the examination centre. Impersonators or candidates resorting to unfair means will be punished immediately through mobile courts.