Assistant teacher recruitment exam on 2 January; guidelines issued
The Directorate of Primary Education has announced the date of the written examination for “Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025” in government primary schools and has issued special guidelines for examinees.
The examination will be held simultaneously across all districts of the country, except the three hill districts, on Friday, 2 January 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
Important instructions for examinees
Entry time: Candidates must take their seats at the examination centre at least one hour before the start of the exam (by 9:00 am). All entry gates of the centre will be closed 30 minutes before the exam begins. No candidate will be allowed to enter after that.
Search: Male and female candidates will be searched separately at the time of entry. Hand-held metal detectors may be used if necessary.
Keeping ears uncovered: To detect Bluetooth or any electronic devices, candidates must keep both ears uncovered. If necessary, ears will be checked with torchlight to see whether any spike earphones are being used.
Prohibited items: Bringing mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, any kind of watch, vanity bags, purses, or any electronic devices into the examination centre is strictly prohibited. If any such items are found, the candidate will be immediately expelled and legal action will be taken.
Question paper and OMR: Candidates will be provided with an OMR sheet, which must be filled in using a black ballpoint pen. Using a pencil will result in cancellation of the answer script. After the exam, both the question paper and the answer script must be submitted to the invigilator; candidates will not be allowed to take the question paper with them.
Security measures: To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, Section 144 will be enforced at every centre. A committee formed under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner will be responsible for conducting the examination. Except for a few officials on duty, no one will be allowed to use mobile phones inside the examination centre. Impersonators or candidates resorting to unfair means will be punished immediately through mobile courts.
Sources at the Directorate of Primary Education said that due to the large number of applications against the available posts, candidates will face intense competition this year.
In the first phase (Rajshahi, Rangpur, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions), 745,929 applications were submitted against 10,219 vacant posts.
In the second phase (Dhaka and Chattogram divisions), 334,151 applications were submitted against 4,166 posts.
Altogether, against a total of 14,385 vacant posts, the number of applicants has reached 1,080,080. On average, around 75 candidates will compete for each post.