44th BCS: Additional 142 posts added to non-cadre
A further 142 posts have been added to the non-cadre category of the 44th BCS. Of these, 124 posts have been included under the ministry of labour and employment and 18 under the ministry of fisheries and livestock.
This information was announced in a notice published yesterday, Sunday (7 December 2025), on the website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission.
Among the newly added posts, the ministry of labour and employment has 54 posts in the 9th grade and 70 posts in the 10th grade. All 18 posts under the ministry of fisheries and livestock fall under the 10th grade.
With these additions, the total number of posts in the non-cadre of the 44th BCS has increased to 4,119.
Instructions
Candidates who have already submitted their preferences and are interested in the newly added posts must resubmit their preferences.
Preference submission schedule
Start date and time for submission: 7 December 2025, 9:00 pm.
Closing date and time for submission: 22 December 2025, 11:59 pm.