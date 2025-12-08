44th BCS: Additional 142 posts added to non-cadre

Among the newly added posts, the ministry of labour and employment has 54 posts in the 9th grade and 70 posts in the 10th grade. All 18 posts under the ministry of fisheries and livestock fall under the 10th grade.

With these additions, the total number of posts in the non-cadre of the 44th BCS has increased to 4,119.

Instructions

Candidates who have already submitted their preferences and are interested in the newly added posts must resubmit their preferences.

Preference submission schedule

Start date and time for submission: 7 December 2025, 9:00 pm.

Closing date and time for submission: 22 December 2025, 11:59 pm.