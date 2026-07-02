47th BCS: Conditions applicable to recommended candidates for non-cadre posts
In the final results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Examination, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has provisionally recommended or nominated 201 candidates for final appointment to non-cadre posts.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the terms and conditions governing these nominations.
Conditions of nomination
1. The appointing authority shall verify the authenticity of the candidate's certificates, documents and other supporting papers before confirming the appointment.
2. If any candidate provides incorrect or false information in the application, conceals any required information or documents, or tampers with or forges any document, the Commission will cancel the candidate's nomination. Furthermore, where appropriate, the authorities may initiate criminal proceedings against the candidate for such offences.
3. The relevant ministry or division shall arrange and complete the medical examination of candidates nominated for non-cadre posts.
4. The Commission will make nominations to non-cadre posts in Grades 9, 10 and 12 in accordance with the provisions of the "Non-Cadre Recruitment (Special) Rules, 2023."
5. The appropriate authorities shall verify the medical examination results, academic certificates and all other supporting documents. They shall also verify each candidate's pre-employment background through the designated agency before confirming the appointment of the nominated candidate.
6. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) reserves the right to correct any error or omission identified in the published nomination list.
7. This nomination does not constitute an absolute guarantee of appointment to either a cadre or a non-cadre post, nor does it create any legal entitlement to such appointment.
8. After receiving the Commission's nomination, the appointing authority may proceed with the appointment on the basis of the nomination, subject to compliance with all applicable rules, regulations and administrative formalities governing recruitment.
9. Candidates may access the results on the website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) and website of TeleTalk.