47th BCS: Conditions applicable to recommended candidates for non-cadre posts

1. The appointing authority shall verify the authenticity of the candidate's certificates, documents and other supporting papers before confirming the appointment.

2. If any candidate provides incorrect or false information in the application, conceals any required information or documents, or tampers with or forges any document, the Commission will cancel the candidate's nomination. Furthermore, where appropriate, the authorities may initiate criminal proceedings against the candidate for such offences.

3. The relevant ministry or division shall arrange and complete the medical examination of candidates nominated for non-cadre posts.

4. The Commission will make nominations to non-cadre posts in Grades 9, 10 and 12 in accordance with the provisions of the "Non-Cadre Recruitment (Special) Rules, 2023."