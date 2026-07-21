50th BCS written results to be published within scheduled timeframe, possibly earlier: PSC
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is working with the goal of completing the entire 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment process within one year.
As part of that plan, both the preliminary and written examinations have already been completed, and preparations are now underway to publish the written examination results.
According to a PSC source, a tentative calendar for the 50th BCS process had been prepared in advance. Under that schedule, the written examination results are set to be published on 30 July 2026.
However, PSC Public Relations Officer Matiur Rahman said that the Commission is trying to release the results even earlier than the scheduled date.
According to the PSC calendar, oral examinations are scheduled to begin on 10 August.
Faster results, but job seekers are not seeing the benefits
Although examinations and result publication are progressing rapidly, job seekers are not experiencing the full benefits of this faster timeline. Even after the publication of the final results, appointments continue to be delayed for a long time.
The main reason is the slow pace of police and intelligence verification conducted by the Ministry of Public Administration, which prevents successful candidates from joining government service on time.
According to affected candidates, the verification process for the 45th, 46th, and 49th BCS examinations has remained incomplete even after nearly eight months. Meanwhile, the final results of the 47th BCS have already been published, and the 50th BCS recruitment process is also moving ahead quickly.
As a result, although BCS examination results are being announced one after another, final appointments remain stalled due to delays in the verification process, leading to growing frustration and dissatisfaction among candidates.
It is worth noting that the 50th BCS will recruit a total of 2,150 candidates, including both cadre and non-cadre positions. Of these, 1,755 are cadre posts.
The Health Cadre will receive the largest number of recruits, with 650 positions, followed by 200 positions in the Administration Cadre and 117 positions in the Police Cadre.
Job seekers argue that publishing PSC examination results quickly is not enough. They say the verification process under the Ministry of Public Administration must also be completed promptly and in parallel. Otherwise, the primary objective of accelerating the recruitment process will not be achieved.