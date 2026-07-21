50th BCS written results to be published within scheduled timeframe, possibly earlier: PSC

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is working with the goal of completing the entire 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment process within one year.

As part of that plan, both the preliminary and written examinations have already been completed, and preparations are now underway to publish the written examination results.

According to a PSC source, a tentative calendar for the 50th BCS process had been prepared in advance. Under that schedule, the written examination results are set to be published on 30 July 2026.

However, PSC Public Relations Officer Matiur Rahman said that the Commission is trying to release the results even earlier than the scheduled date.

According to the PSC calendar, oral examinations are scheduled to begin on 10 August.