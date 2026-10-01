51st BCS: Applications open, what you need to know
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has published a circular for the 51st Bangladesh Civil Service (special) examination for recruitment to the BCS health cadre.
The circular was published on the PSC website on 24 September 2026. Applications open at 10:00 am today, Thursday, 1 October.
How to apply
Applicants must complete the prescribed application form through bpsc.teletalk.com.bd or via the PSC website.
Rules for uploading photographs and signatures
After completing all stages of the application, applicants must upload a photograph. The photograph must be no more than 300 pixels in both height and width.
A recent colour photograph, taken no more than three months before the application and without sunglasses, must be uploaded. The file size must not exceed 100 kilobytes (KB).
For the signature, the image must be no more than 300 pixels in height and 80 pixels in width. The file size must not exceed 60KB.
Application deadline
Applications and fee payments open: 10:00 am, 1 October 2026
Deadline for submitting applications: 6:00 pm, 25 October 2026
Application fee
The application fee is Tk 200, plus a Tk 5 data-verification charge, including VAT and ITC, making a total of Tk 205.
For candidates from ethnic minority communities, candidates with disabilities and third-gender candidates, the fee is Tk 50, plus a Tk 5 data-verification charge, including VAT and ITC, making a total of Tk 55.
Deadline for paying the application fee
Candidates who receive a User ID by 6:00 pm on 25 October 2026 will have a further 72 hours to pay the application fee, meaning until 6:00 pm on 28 October.
Applicants may amend their applications before paying the fee. However, no changes can be made after the fee has been paid.
* For full details, see the notice at the address provided by the PSC.