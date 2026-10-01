51st BCS: Applications open, what you need to know

After completing all stages of the application, applicants must upload a photograph. The photograph must be no more than 300 pixels in both height and width.

A recent colour photograph, taken no more than three months before the application and without sunglasses, must be uploaded. The file size must not exceed 100 kilobytes (KB).

For the signature, the image must be no more than 300 pixels in height and 80 pixels in width. The file size must not exceed 60KB.