50th BCS: Preliminary results to be published as per roadmap, says PSC

According to the fixed schedule, candidates are expected to receive their long-awaited results very soon.

The current commission has placed particular emphasis on reducing delays in the BCS examination process. The PSC has reiterated that it is working to implement its target of completing the entire process, from the preliminary examination to the publication of the final results, within 12 months.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC public relations officer Matiur Rahman said, “Our objective is clear. We are using modern OMR technology in processing the preliminary examination results so that the work can be completed both accurately and swiftly. The results will be published strictly in accordance with the roadmap announced by the commission.”