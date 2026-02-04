50th BCS: Preliminary results to be published as per roadmap, says PSC
The preliminary examination of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) was held on 30 January. Immediately after the examination process concluded, candidates began asking the same question: when will the results be published?
Sources at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) say preparations are under way to release the preliminary results at the earliest possible time, in line with the commission’s declared “One BCS, One Year” roadmap.
According to the fixed schedule, candidates are expected to receive their long-awaited results very soon.
The current commission has placed particular emphasis on reducing delays in the BCS examination process. The PSC has reiterated that it is working to implement its target of completing the entire process, from the preliminary examination to the publication of the final results, within 12 months.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC public relations officer Matiur Rahman said, “Our objective is clear. We are using modern OMR technology in processing the preliminary examination results so that the work can be completed both accurately and swiftly. The results will be published strictly in accordance with the roadmap announced by the commission.”
A total of 290,951 candidates applied to sit the preliminary examination of the 50th BCS. The test was conducted simultaneously at 190 centres across eight divisional cities: Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.
Discussion has since emerged regarding spelling errors in the question paper.
Through the 50th BCS, a total of 2,150 candidates will be recruited to both cadre and non-cadre positions. Of these, 1,755 posts are cadre positions.
The highest number of vacancies is in the health cadre, with 650 posts available. This is followed by 200 posts in the administration cadre, 117 posts in the police cadre, while a significant number of positions will also be filled in the education cadre.