Teachers’ recruitment: NTRCA seeks approval for 7th public notice to fill 68,000 posts
The Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has sent a demand letter to the Ministry of Education seeking approval to publish the seventh public recruitment notice.
Initially, permission has been sought to recruit teachers against 68,000 vacant posts, an official of the NTRCA’s administration department confirmed.
According to the NTRCA source, the Ministry of Education will approve the demand letter after scrutiny. Once approval is granted, process to publish the seventh public notice will begin.
Earlier, on 17 June 2025, NTRCA issued the sixth public notice to recruit 100,822 teachers. Subsequently, recommendations were made for the appointment of about 41,000 lecturers/teachers. NTRCA was able to fill those posts.
With the aim of publishing the seventh public notice for non-government educational institutions, NTRCA collected information on vacant posts. The number of posts collected through Teletalk stood at slightly over 72,000.
To verify the accuracy of the received vacancy data, letters were sent to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, the Directorate of Madrasah Education, and the Directorate of Technical Education.
After verification, information on 68,000 vacant posts was confirmed.
NTRCA then sent a letter to the ministry seeking permission to publish the seventh recruitment notice against these posts.