50th BCS viva: PSC issues new instructions for candidates
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued new instructions for candidates who have provisionally passed the written examination of the 50th BCS.
Under the new instructions, candidates must submit scanned copies of the required documents through a Google Form before appearing for their viva voce.
The PSC published the notice on its website on Tuesday (11 August).
According to the notice, the dates and schedules for the viva voce examinations of 1,470 candidates from the general cadres who provisionally passed the written examination were published on 29 July.
In accordance with instruction No. 5 of that notice, candidates must submit scanned copies of all the required documents before attending their viva voce.
To do so, candidates have been instructed to follow the PSC’s Google Form guidelines, provide the required information and upload the requested files.
Google Form: https://forms.gle/VKJonfWetxMKUDAVA?utm_source=chatgpt.com
The PSC published the viva voce schedule for the 1,470 general-cadre candidates on 29 July.