50th BCS: Circular to be announced 1 Nov as per roadmap
The circular of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam is likely to be published at the beginning of November.
Alongside the publication of the circular, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has begun outlining a roadmap to manage the 50th BCS process efficiently.
According to sources within the PSC, the constitutional body plans to publish the 50th BCS circular on 1 November 2025, following its announced roadmap.
As this marks the 50th BCS since the PSC’s inception in independent Bangladesh in 1972, it carries special significance. Accordingly, preparations are being handled with particular importance.
A senior official of the PSC told Prothom Alo that the highest number of applicants take part in the general BCS. The most recent, the 47th general BCS, was announced on 28 November 2024.
According to him, current preparations for the 50th general BCS are aligned with the target date of 1 November 2025. “The PSC is seeking to conduct every stage of the process, including the circular, preliminary test, written and viva examinations, according to the scheduled timeline.”
Speaking about this, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Professor Mobasser Monem told Prothom Alo, “I have been working to bring positive changes within the PSC since taking charge. Already, we have reduced the application fees for general candidates. The marks allocated for the viva voce have also been reduced. We are trying to follow the announced roadmap from circular to final result. The 50th general BCS will proceed in accordance with this roadmap.”
PSC has brought several changes concerning the application fee, viva-voce marks, and overall marking structure.
As per a notification issued on 11 December 2024, the application fee for general BCS candidates has been reduced to Tk 200 from the previous charge of Tk 700. For candidates from small ethnic groups, persons with disabilities, and third-gender applicants, the fee has been reduced from Tk 100 to Tk 50.
In addition, the maximum age limit for BCS applicants has been increased from 30 to 32 years.
A total of 374,747 candidates applied for the most recently held 47th general BCS.
According to that circular, the number of vacant cadre posts was 3,487, with a further 201 non-cadre positions available.