44th BCS: PSC recommends 1,690 in various posts
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final results of the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination.
The announcement was made through a press release issued around 11:30 pm on Monday.
The commission has provisionally recommended 1,690 candidates for appointment against 1,710 available vacancies in various cadres.
The PSC said it was not possible to select candidates for the remaining 20 posts under the technical and professional cadres due to the lack of qualified applicants.
Detailed information regarding the nominations can be found on the BPSC’s official website and that of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
The commission has also stated in the media release that it reserves the right to make any amendments to the published results if deemed necessary for valid reasons.
The press release further said that it could not select for cadre posts all the candidates passed both the written and viva voce examinations.
It said those who were not selected for cadre posts may still be considered for non-cadre jobs, following requisitions from the government.
Such recommendations will be made based on merit and in accordance with existing rules and regulations.