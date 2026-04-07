Gregorian Science Club
National Science Festival: A celebration of Gregorian excellence
Gregorian Science Club stands out as one of the most decorated and oldest educational club in Bangladesh. For nearly six decades it has been the cornerstone of scientific learning and creativity.
It all began in 1957 with the first science fest. Then in the 1966-1967 academic year the Gregorian Science Club was formally established. From then on The Gregorian Science Club organises science fairs every year. This year the club is organising its 69th SGHSC Annual and 17th National Science Festival 2026.
Science enthusiasts from all over the country now participate in this festival. Last year more than 3500 students participated from over 65 institutions from all over the country.
In 1957 science projects were presented by student and this has now became the most widely participated segment in the whole the festival. Students are now more excited about the science projects than other segments. It is one of the main attractions for which the festival has gained such popularity among the students.
Now two types of projects are presented:
1. Class project. This has 5 members and only the students of SGHSC can participate.
2. Individual project. This can be participated by all and each team has 3 members. The individual project seems to be the more popular segment.
Another popular segment in the festival is the Olympiads. 5 kinds of Olympiads are participated by students General Science, Astronomy, Biology, Physics and Chemistry Olympiads.
This are mostly the popular segments. There are also some signature segments - Hunt the Periodic Table , Museum Specimen Identification and Science Survivor’s.
This year's festival is going to be held from 10th to 12th April at the campus of St. Gregory's High School and College. Also this year's festival is going to be even better as the club is celebrating it's 60th Anniversary also which will add a memorable and historic dimension to the event.
Events
Olympiads:
General Science Olympiad, Physics Olumpiad, Chemistry Olympiad, Biolody Olumpiad , Astronomy Olympiad
Solo Segments:
Anatomy Quest, Who is the Detector?, Extempore Speech (Science-based), Origami, Project Idea Presentation, Project Idea Drawing.
Team Based Segments:
Science Based Project, Science-based Wall Magazine, Science Relay.
Game Events:
Hunt the Periodic Table, Museum Specimen Identification and Science Survivors.