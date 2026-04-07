National Science Festival: A celebration of Gregorian excellence

Gregorian Science Club stands out as one of the most decorated and oldest educational club in Bangladesh. For nearly six decades it has been the cornerstone of scientific learning and creativity.

It all began in 1957 with the first science fest. Then in the 1966-1967 academic year the Gregorian Science Club was formally established. From then on The Gregorian Science Club organises science fairs every year. This year the club is organising its 69th SGHSC Annual and 17th National Science Festival 2026.