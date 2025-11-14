Lluvia wins Silver Award at the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025

Lluvia De Pariso has won the prestigious Silver Award for the second time in the Junior Category (under 14) of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) 2025, an international recognition celebrating young talents in creative writing. He won this same award for the first time in 2024.

Chosen from 53,434 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries and judged by 650 judges, Lluvia impressed the judges with his imaginative storytelling, emotional depth, and unique perspective. His winning piece, titled "Commonwealth Heads of Animals Meeting (CHOAM) 2025: Towards Sustainable Existence", stood out for its creativity, powerful language, and heartfelt message.