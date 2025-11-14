Lluvia wins Silver Award at the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025
Lluvia De Pariso has won the prestigious Silver Award for the second time in the Junior Category (under 14) of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) 2025, an international recognition celebrating young talents in creative writing. He won this same award for the first time in 2024.
Chosen from 53,434 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries and judged by 650 judges, Lluvia impressed the judges with his imaginative storytelling, emotional depth, and unique perspective. His winning piece, titled "Commonwealth Heads of Animals Meeting (CHOAM) 2025: Towards Sustainable Existence", stood out for its creativity, powerful language, and heartfelt message.
It tells about an imagination of his understanding of animal safety worldwide with the responsible role of humankind. Earlier in 2024, he wrote “My Talking Day with the Marine Creatures,” another piece imagining participation in beach cleaning and interacting with sea creatures from their perspective, which also won the QCEC Silver Award that year.
A Grade 4 student at Sir John Wilson School in Dhaka, Lluvia is the son of Rumky Farhana, an international human rights activist and a development professional.
“I just want to tell the story that I can imagine,” said Lluvia, who loves reading adventure stories and dreams of becoming an author one day. His family, teachers, and friends cheered his success and expressed immense pride, calling his achievement “an inspiration for young dreamers everywhere.”
Every year, the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) celebrates young writers who demonstrate exceptional creativity and originality. This recognition not only honours Lluvia’s talent but also highlights the importance of nurturing imagination and the ability to inspire through words in children.