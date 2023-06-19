Applications invited for Begum Rokeya Padak

The forms are available on the official website of the women and children ministry -- www.mowca.gov.bd and www.dwa.gov.bd.

Applicants must fill up the forms properly and mail a copy to [email protected]

A printout of the form must be sent to: secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka.

The award commemorates Begum Rokeya, who was a Bengali feminist thinker, writer, educationist, social activist, advocate of women’s rights, and widely regarded as the pioneer of women’s education in the Indian subcontinent, particularly Muslim women, during the time of the British rule.