SOS Children’s Villages launches JAGORON to empower youth through skills
The national launching ceremony of the JAGORON – transforming futures through skilled and empowered youth project was successfully held today, Wednesday, marking the beginning of a transformative three-year initiative aimed at empowering young people across Bangladesh, reports a press release.
Jointly implemented by SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh and CARE Bangladesh and funded by SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide, the initiative targets approximately 12,000 youth aged 18–35, with at least 50 per cent female participation, focusing on vulnerable and unemployed populations in Khulna and Gazipur.
The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, civil society representatives and private sector leaders, reflecting a strong collective commitment to youth development and inclusive economic growth.
JAGORON is designed to address key challenges faced by youth in Bangladesh, including lack of job-ready skills, limited access to employment opportunities, weak linkages with employers, and financial and social barriers.
Through a comprehensive approach, the project will deliver market-driven technical, digital and green skills training while creating pathways for employment, entrepreneurship and apprenticeships.
It will also strengthen youth-led organisations, support young entrepreneurs through a dedicated fund and foster inclusive hiring and policy collaboration with government and private sector partners.
Youth and Sports State Minister Md Aminul Haque attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
In his address, he emphasised that, “The JAGORON project is a timely and strategic initiative aligned with the Government’s vision to harness the potential of our youth. By investing in skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we are building a stronger, more resilient Bangladesh, and the Government will extend its full support to ensure the success of this project.”
Nasheeba Selim, principal social development officer (Gender) at ADB’s Bangladesh Resident Mission, attended as special guest.
She emphasised that beyond education, equipping youth with market-relevant skills through initiatives like the JAGORON project is critical.
She further highlighted the need for a broader ecosystem that effectively links skills development with employment and sustainable livelihoods.
Md Enamul Haque, national director of SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh, highlighted the project's long-term impact and collaborative approach.
“JAGORON is more than a project. By bridging the gap between skills, opportunities and market demands, we aim to empower young people to become self-reliant, confident and active contributors to the economy,” he said.
Ram Das, Country Director of CARE Bangladesh, said in his closing remarks, “Our collaboration with JAGORON reflects a shared commitment to inclusive growth. We are dedicated to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, empowering the next generation to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.”
The event featured an audio-visual presentation, project overview, and logo unveiling, followed by vote of thanks by Md Masud Rana, deputy national director, SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh and concluded with a cultural performance and networking session.
The two-day inauguration of the project will be concluded with the vibrant JAGORON Youth Carnival, bringing the launch to an inspiring close.
The carnival will create a dynamic space for youth engagement through interactive sessions, cultural performances and meaningful exchanges, setting the tone for the journey ahead.