SOS Children’s Villages launches JAGORON to empower youth through skills

Youth and Sports State Minister Md Aminul Haque attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

In his address, he emphasised that, “The JAGORON project is a timely and strategic initiative aligned with the Government’s vision to harness the potential of our youth. By investing in skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we are building a stronger, more resilient Bangladesh, and the Government will extend its full support to ensure the success of this project.”

Nasheeba Selim, principal social development officer (Gender) at ADB’s Bangladesh Resident Mission, attended as special guest.

She emphasised that beyond education, equipping youth with market-relevant skills through initiatives like the JAGORON project is critical.

She further highlighted the need for a broader ecosystem that effectively links skills development with employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Md Enamul Haque, national director of SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh, highlighted the project's long-term impact and collaborative approach.

“JAGORON is more than a project. By bridging the gap between skills, opportunities and market demands, we aim to empower young people to become self-reliant, confident and active contributors to the economy,” he said.