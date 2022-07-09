Youth

Islamic University invites foreign students for 2021-22 session

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia have invited international students to apply for admission into any of their thirty-six undergraduate programmes in the 2021-22 academic session.

In this regard, a press release signed by professor Shahadat Hossain Azad, director of IU international affairs division was issued on Friday.

A total of 30 foreign students are expected to be enrolled in the 2021-22 academic session.

The university authorities will admit students from Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Srilanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The applicants are required to have completed twelve-year education (e.g. A-Level in the British education system) not earlier than 2020, and a CGPA of 3.5 on a scale of 5 or 3 on a scale of 4 in both O-Level and A-Level or equivalent examinations.

More information regarding the admission procedure is available on the university website at www.iu.ac.bd, the press release added.

