TikTok CEO’s advice to young people

Standing here today reminds me of my childhood in Singapore and the uncertain journey that brought me to this stage in front of you. Looking back, I realise that education is a passport with no expiration date. It is education that continually redraws the boundaries of your world.

I was born in Singapore in the 1980s, in Yio Chu Kang. Even when I was in primary school, I could not imagine much beyond my immediate neighbourhood. My neighbourhood, my daily routine and the familiar surroundings were the boundaries of my world.

But at one point, I had a wonderful opportunity to study in another part of the country. Yio Chu Kang and Bukit Timah may not have been very far apart geographically, but for that little boy, it felt like a long way. That distance pushed me out of my comfort zone.

In many ways, this is Singapore’s story too. Geographically, we may be a very small island nation. But because of our curiosity and our ability to overcome adversity, we have been able to make an enormous impact globally.

Now it is your turn to make an impact. The passport that allows you to go beyond the boundaries of your institution and take your work to the world stage is now in your hands. You have graduated equipped with deep and specialised academic knowledge, an unwavering passion and the preparation to challenge conventional thinking.