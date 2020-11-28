Jobs in seven banks: Recruitment exams postponed

Examinations for combined seven banks' recruitment in senior officer posts has been postponed considering the ongoing pandemic situation.
Bankers Selection Committee (BSC) has confirmed the decision on Saturday.
The examinations were scheduled to be held at 67 exam centers in Dhaka city on 5 December.
A total of 140,155 applicants were scheduled to sit for 771 posts of Sonali Bank Limited, Janata Bank Limited, Rupali Bank Limited, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, Investment Corporation Bangladesh and Karmasangsthan Bank.
Bangladesh Bank’s general manager and BSC’s member secretary Arif Hossain told Prothom Alo that they wanted to take the recruitment exams but it has been cancelled due to ongoing situation.