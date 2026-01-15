Joint effort launches national plan for youth entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) today signed a scoping document with Plan International Bangladesh and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to jointly develop the National Action Plan (NAP) for the Youth Entrepreneurship Policy 2025.
The document was signed at a formal ceremony held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during which the responsibility for formulating the National Action Plan was officially handed over to Plan International Bangladesh and UNDP.
The signing ceremony was attended by Md Mahbub-ul-Alam, secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports; Sarder M Assaduzzaman, assistant resident representative and head of the Resilient and Inclusive Growth Cluster, UNDP; and Kabita Bose, Country Director, Plan International Bangladesh, along with senior officials from the three organisations’.
The initiative marks a significant step towards translating the Government of Bangladesh’s Youth Entrepreneurship Policy 2025 into concrete, time-bound actions that will strengthen youth-led enterprise development, foster innovation and promote inclusive economic participation across the country.
Speaking at the event, Md Mahbub-ul-Alam, secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, said, “This National Action Plan will play a critical role in operationalising the Youth Entrepreneurship Policy 2025 and ensuring that young people across Bangladesh, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, are equipped to participate meaningfully in economic development.”
Under the leadership of MoYS, the National Action Plan will serve as a coordinated roadmap to operationalise policy commitments, enhance inter-ministerial collaboration, and align initiatives undertaken by government agencies, the private sector, and development partners.
Particular emphasis will be placed on ensuring inclusive access for marginalised and underprivileged youth, including young people from rural areas and the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
Kabita Bose, country director, Plan International Bangladesh, added, “By placing young people at the centre of this process, the National Action Plan has the potential to unlock innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth across communities nationwide.”
As per the agreed framework, MoYS will lead and approve the National Action Plan, provide strategic direction, and convene inter-ministerial coordination mechanisms.
UNDP and Plan International Bangladesh will jointly extend technical, coordination and support throughout the formulation, review, validation, and approval process. The draft National Action Plan is expected to be presented by June 2026.
Sarder M Assaduzzaman, assistant resident representative and head of the Resilient and Inclusive Growth Cluster, UNDP, noted, “UNDP is pleased to support the Government in developing an inclusive and evidence-based Action Plan that strengthens coordination and creates sustainable opportunities for youth entrepreneurship.”
The development process will follow a structured, consultative, and evidence-based approach. It will commence with a technical review of existing policies and programmes, followed by national and divisional-level consultations.
These will include targeted engagement with youth groups, startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and key public institutions such as the ICT Division, SME Foundation, and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
An inception workshop and a national validation workshop, both chaired by MoYS, will guide the finalisation and formal approval of the Plan.
The initiative is expected to result in a government-endorsed National Action Plan that strengthens institutional coherence, promotes youth entrepreneurship nationwide, and contributes to Bangladesh’s long-term economic transformation.