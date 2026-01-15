Joint effort launches national plan for youth entrepreneurs in Bangladesh

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) today signed a scoping document with Plan International Bangladesh and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to jointly develop the National Action Plan (NAP) for the Youth Entrepreneurship Policy 2025.

The document was signed at a formal ceremony held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during which the responsibility for formulating the National Action Plan was officially handed over to Plan International Bangladesh and UNDP.

The signing ceremony was attended by Md Mahbub-ul-Alam, secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports; Sarder M Assaduzzaman, assistant resident representative and head of the Resilient and Inclusive Growth Cluster, UNDP; and Kabita Bose, Country Director, Plan International Bangladesh, along with senior officials from the three organisations’.

The initiative marks a significant step towards translating the Government of Bangladesh’s Youth Entrepreneurship Policy 2025 into concrete, time-bound actions that will strengthen youth-led enterprise development, foster innovation and promote inclusive economic participation across the country.