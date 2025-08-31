Tomorrow’s Bangladesh will be skill-driven: Amir Khasru Mahamud Chowdhury

He said, "The demand for skilled workers is increasing rapidly worldwide. By 2030, countries like Japan, Canada, Australia and the Middle East will need billions of skilled workers. If Bangladesh can prepare now, we can seize this opportunity."

At the same time, BNP is working towards creating massive employment opportunities in the country. If we win the upcoming elections, our main target will be to employ the country's youth.

He said these while speaking as the chief guest at a national Dialogue titled ‘Roundtable on Skilling Bangladesh: Advancing the Skills and Employment Ecosystem for National Growth’ on 28 August, 2025 at hotel Serina in the capital, reports a press release.

Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Bangladesh in association with University of Skills Enrichment and Technology (USET) organised the roundtable.