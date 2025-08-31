Tomorrow’s Bangladesh will be skill-driven: Amir Khasru Mahamud Chowdhury
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said, Tomorrow’s Bangladesh will be a Bangladesh of Skills. Bangladesh's economy could reach USD 1 trillion by 2034.
In this huge economic market, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has embarked on a plan to create 10 million new jobs in the first eighteen months of running the country. Amir Khasru Mahamud Chowdhury said that the party is also prepared to create an employment market modeled after developed countries like Singapore, Germany, and Australia.
He said, "The demand for skilled workers is increasing rapidly worldwide. By 2030, countries like Japan, Canada, Australia and the Middle East will need billions of skilled workers. If Bangladesh can prepare now, we can seize this opportunity."
At the same time, BNP is working towards creating massive employment opportunities in the country. If we win the upcoming elections, our main target will be to employ the country's youth.
He said these while speaking as the chief guest at a national Dialogue titled ‘Roundtable on Skilling Bangladesh: Advancing the Skills and Employment Ecosystem for National Growth’ on 28 August, 2025 at hotel Serina in the capital, reports a press release.
Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Bangladesh in association with University of Skills Enrichment and Technology (USET) organised the roundtable.
Ziauddin Hayder, advisor to the BNP chairperson presented a keynote paper titled ‘Toward a National Skills Ecosystem: Vision and Challenges’ meanwhile, skill and migration expert Mohammad Nuruzzaman, treasurer of GEN Bangladesh presented another keynote paper titled ‘Unlocking $100 Billion in Remittance through Skills Enhancement’.
Presided over by Professor AKM Fazlul Haque, vice-chancellor of University of Skills Enrichment and Technology (USET) the roundtable was moderated by KM Hasan Ripon, managing director of GEN Bangladesh.
Among others, Ashik Islam, former senior assistant press secretary to former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, Mahmuda Habiba, women entrepreneur and member of BNP Media Cell also addressed the roundtable.
The session brought together policymakers, political leaders, development partners, industry leaders, academics, and youth representatives to explore and shape a national framework to position Bangladesh as a skill-driven economy.