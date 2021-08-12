Motivational sessions for youth on 14 August

JAAGO Foundation founder Korvi Rakshand and Avik Anwar, the first Bangladeshi racer to win an international motorsports competition, as guests will take in the event.
They will share their life stories of struggle and success with the young audience.
Faiza Farheen and Tanzif Chowdhury–two twelfth graders at ISD–will host the live event open to all. Interested participants can join the event from 7:30-8:15 pm on the scheduled day by visiting ISD’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Interested people can also update their RSVP at https://fb.me/e/YKPjTEO7.
The International Youth Day is celebrated globally on 12 August.