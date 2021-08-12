Youth

Motivational sessions for youth on 14 August

Prothom Alo English Desk
As the pandemic-induced closure of physical school has been affecting youngsters’ mental health, International School Dhaka (ISD) is going to organise motivational sessions virtually on the occasion of International Youth Day 2021.

The event will be held on Saturday, 14 August, said a news release.

JAAGO Foundation founder Korvi Rakshand and Avik Anwar, the first Bangladeshi racer to win an international motorsports competition, as guests will take in the event.

They will share their life stories of struggle and success with the young audience.

Faiza Farheen and Tanzif Chowdhury–two twelfth graders at ISD–will host the live event open to all. Interested participants can join the event from 7:30-8:15 pm on the scheduled day by visiting ISD’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Interested people can also update their RSVP at https://fb.me/e/YKPjTEO7.

The International Youth Day is celebrated globally on 12 August.

