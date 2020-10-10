Nancy Hoque on the '40 under 40' list

"Throughout her career, Hoque has found a way to make room for her aspirations," writes the Silicon Valley Business Journal about Nancy Hoque.

This year Nancy Hoque, of Bangladesh origin, appears on the influential journal's '40 under 40' list of executives, entrepreneurs and professionals.

Engineer, entrepreneur and manager

Nancy Hoque was born to Bangladeshi parents in Los Angeles, USA, where she grew up and went to school. Yet she speaks Bangla with comparative ease. "It is because of my parents that I speak Bangla. They made sure I practiced the language."

She lives in San Francisco now. She was speaking over the phone on 6 October and it was night where she was. "I'm still working from home because of Covid," she said, "All tech firms here are operating this way now. Our company bears the costs of furniture and equipment so we can work at home like we do in office."