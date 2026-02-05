BLUE Awards highlight locally-led innovations in water and waste management

The Final Awarding Ceremony of the BLUE Business Idea Competition on Water and Waste Management was held in Dhaka on Tuesday, recognising locally-led innovations and reinforcing the need to move solutions beyond ideas towards real-world implementation, reports a press release.

The event brought together representatives from government institutions, financial organisations, the private sector, development partners, and the startup ecosystem.

The competition was organised by WaterAid Bangladesh through its innovation and entrepreneurship platform BLUE, under the Swiss-supported GO4IMPact programme, implemented by a consortium led by WaterAid Bangladesh and Swisscontact Bangladesh, with field partners Rupantar and Eco Social Development Organization (ESDO).