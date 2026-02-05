BLUE Awards highlight locally-led innovations in water and waste management
The Final Awarding Ceremony of the BLUE Business Idea Competition on Water and Waste Management was held in Dhaka on Tuesday, recognising locally-led innovations and reinforcing the need to move solutions beyond ideas towards real-world implementation, reports a press release.
The event brought together representatives from government institutions, financial organisations, the private sector, development partners, and the startup ecosystem.
The competition was organised by WaterAid Bangladesh through its innovation and entrepreneurship platform BLUE, under the Swiss-supported GO4IMPact programme, implemented by a consortium led by WaterAid Bangladesh and Swisscontact Bangladesh, with field partners Rupantar and Eco Social Development Organization (ESDO).
Addressing the event as chief guest, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, managing director of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation, noted that water and waste related innovation must go beyond pitching and be translated into practical, scalable interventions through stronger institutional linkages, access to finance, and collaboration with local government systems.
“Youth-led innovation has enormous potential, but ideas alone are not enough. Platforms like BLUE create a bridge- connecting innovation with systems, finance, and partnerships so that solutions can move from concept to scale” underscored by Md Tahmidul Islam, director (Technical Services) and country director (in-charge), WaterAid Bangladesh while Helal Hussain, country director, Swisscontact Bangladesh urged stakeholders to support young entrepreneurs with clearer pathways for implementation, compliance, and business readiness.
A panel discussion titled “From Ideas to Impact: Enabling Scalable Water and Waste Solutions in Practice” explored why many innovations fail to move beyond the concept stage.
Panelists highlighted the importance of early-stage financial discipline, documentation and compliance planning, access to appropriate financing, and stronger engagement with local government institutions to enable piloting and scaling.
The BLUE Business Idea Competition received 315 business ideas from young innovators across the country, reflecting strong interest in addressing challenges related to water services and solid waste management.
Following a structured screening process, 60 teams were shortlisted, leading to regional pitching events and the selection of 10 finalist teams.
These teams later participated in a three-day residential bootcamp, focusing on business modelling, budgeting, impact planning, and implementation readiness.
During the Awarding Ceremony, six top-performing teams received seed funding and trophies, while four finalist teams were awarded certificates and cash prizes.
All finalist teams will continue to receive mentorship, visibility and ecosystem linkages through the BLUE platform.